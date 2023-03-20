Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 3rd ODI Live Streaming: In a bid to kickstart their final preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers, Zimbabwe are set to host the Netherlands for a One-day International series in their own backyard. The opening ODI of the three-match opera is slated to take place on March 31 at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe played their last ODI assignment against Ireland away from home. The three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw with the deciding third ODI washed out due to bad weather. On the other hand, the Netherlands have not participated in 50-over cricket since August last year when they suffered a 3-0 whitewash by Pakistan.

Zimbabwe will head to the home series high on confidence with some of their first-team players including Sean Williams, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani returning to the squad. Williams remained sidelined since January after fracturing his finger, while Chatara was suffering from a thigh injury and Muzarabani was out for a quadriceps injury. Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has just lifted the Pakistan Super League trophy with Lahore Qalandars, will also join the national squad. The Netherlands have also a balanced squad with top-order batter Max O’Dowd enjoying a good form. Among others, Roelof van der Merwe who is returning from a memorable outing in the SA20 will power the visiting side.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played?

The Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will take place on March 21, Tuesday.

Where will the Third ODI match Zimbabwe vs Netherlands be played?

The Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands begin?

The Third ODI match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will begin at 1:00 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Third ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will not be televised in India due to the lack of an official broadcaster

How do I watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Third ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (C), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (C & WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma

