Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Streaming ICC World Cup Qualifier: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Oman Coverage on TV And Online

Zimbabwe will take on Oman in the first game of the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup Cricket Qualifiers. With four victories in four games, Zimbabwe will walk into the match as favourites. Queen Sports Club will host the game on June 29 with the match proceedings starting at 12:30 PM IST. Oman, with two wins from four games, are on the brink of creating history by qualifying for the World Cup scheduled for later this year in India.

Zimbabwe blew out Nepal in their first qualifier, winning the match by eight wickets. A brilliant century from Sikandar Raza saw them ease past the Netherlands in their second game of the group stage. Zimbabwe were able to withstand their biggest challenge in West Indies in the third qualifier, beating them by 35 runs. In their final group stage game of the qualifiers, Zimbabwe humiliated the United States winning the match by more than 300 runs.

Oman recorded an expected victory against Ireland, beating them by five wickets in their first group-stage game. They picked up a second successive victory against UAE, winning the match by five wickets again. However, Sri Lanka’s 10-wicket victory in the third game just crushed their winning momentum. It seemed like they just could not recover from that defeat as they fell victim to a 76-run loss to Scotland in their final group game of the qualifiers.

Ahead of Thursday’s ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played on June 29, Thursday.

Where will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match Zimbabwe vs Oman be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman will be played at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman begin?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Oman will start at 12:30 PM IST on June 29 Thursday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier match?

Zimbabwe vs Oman match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC World Cup Qualifier match live streaming?

Zimbabwe vs Oman match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Zimbabwe and Oman For the ICC World Cup Qualifier?

Zimbabwe Full Squad: Craig Ervine (c), Innocent Kaia, Ryan Burl, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie (wk), Blessing Muzarabani, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza

Oman Full Squad: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Kumar Harishbhau, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Ayan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah M, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Naseem Khushi (wk), Suraj Kumar (wk). Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava