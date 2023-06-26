Zimbabwe vs USA Live Cricket Streaming For ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs USA Coverage on TV And Online

The United States of America (USA) are yet to taste their maiden success in the ICC 2023 ODI World Cup qualifiers with one group-league game in hand. They are currently reeling at the bottom of Group A. Though there is hardly any hope for the USA to advance to the main event, they will try to conclude their journey on a positive note, by picking up a victory in the final group fixture against Zimbabwe. The match between the USA and Zimbabwe will be hosted at the Harare Sports Club on June 26.

The USA entered the qualifying campaign with an expectation to make their first appearance in the ICC ODI World Cup. But a series of poor performances from their batting unit ended their dream, leading to three consecutive defeats. In their previous outing, the USA could produce 211 runs against the Netherlands. But the target seemed quite easy for the Dutch batters, who chased down the required total at ease with 40 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe headed to their previous game against West Indies on the back of two consecutive victories and managed to upset the mighty Caribbean side by 35 runs

Ahead of Monday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA will take place on June 26, Monday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Zimbabwe vs USA be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and USA will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs USA match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs USA ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs USA match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Zimbabwe and USA For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Zimbabwe Full Squad: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

USA Full Squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Gajanand Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Kyle Philip, Nisarg Patel, Nostush Kenjige, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Usman Rafiq