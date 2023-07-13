CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » 10 Schools in Civil Lines Zone, 7 in Shahadra to Be Shut Today Due to Flood-like Situation: Delhi MCD
1-MIN READ

10 Schools in Civil Lines Zone, 7 in Shahadra to Be Shut Today Due to Flood-like Situation: Delhi MCD

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 09:54 IST

New Delhi, India

(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Due to flood-like situation in Delhi, as many as 10 schools will be closed. Online classes will be held for students of these schools, MCD said

Ten schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and seven in the Shahadra area will be closed on July 13 due to a flood-like situation in the national capital, the civic body said on Wednesday.

The Yamuna River rose to a record 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set 45 years ago.

“Owing to a flood-like situation in Delhi, MCD’s Education Department has decided to close 10 schools in low-lying areas of the Civil Lines Zone, six schools in Shahadra (South) Zone, and one school in Shahadra (North) Zone tomorrow. Online classes will be held for students of these schools,” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

According to officials, the Garhi Mandu village near the Signature Bridge in Wazirabad is submerged. A majority of the people have been taken to safety and the rest are being evacuated on boats, they said. Other low-lying areas are also getting flooded as the water level in the Yamuna continues to rise.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
first published:July 13, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 09:54 IST