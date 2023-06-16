105 Universities To Follow New Education Policy For Next Academic Session

The four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) will be adopted by 105 institutions, including 19 central universities, as part of their undergraduate admissions for the next 2023–24 academic session, according to a recent announcement by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The Central Universities, which offer four-year programmes, include Delhi University, Tezpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Vishwa Bharati University, Assam University, Central University of Jammu, Sikkim University, National Sanskrit University, Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, English and Foreign Language University, Rajiv Gandhi University and Central Universities located in Haryana, South Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Notably, 40 deemed-to-be universities, 18 private universities, and 22 state universities have also opted to implement the four-year undergraduate program.

As per the recommendations outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, the decision to offer undergraduate degrees with a duration of either three or four years, along with the provision of multiple exit options, is being implemented. If a student needs to leave college before completing three years of study due to personal circumstances, they will be provided with the opportunity to re-enrol and complete their course in future.

These exit options include receiving a UG certificate upon completion of one year of study in a specific discipline or field, including vocational and professional areas, acquiring a UG diploma after two years of study, or attaining a Bachelor’s degree after completing a three-year program. The new education policy introduced by the UGC encompasses the Option Based Credit System (CBCS).

The four-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s program, which offers a comprehensive and interdisciplinary education covering both the selected major and minor fields of study is the preferred option among the students. This option allows students to explore a wide range of subjects and multidisciplinary education.

In alignment with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), the University Grants Commission (UGC) has developed a new student-centric framework called the “Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programs (CCFUP)."

This framework incorporates a flexible Choice-based Credit System (CBCS), encourages a multidisciplinary approach, and provides multiple entry and exit options for students.