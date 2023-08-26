11 Questions You Must Know Answers To If You Are Applying For Competitive Exams

When applying for major competitive examinations like UPSC, SSC, UPTET, CTET, RRB, SSC GD, and others, having a grasp of current affairs and general knowledge is pivotal to cracking it. As aspirants prepare to tackle these rigorous tests, a key aspect that often emerges is a series of essential questions concerning India. These inquiries, designed to gauge candidates’ awareness of the country’s diverse aspects, hold the potential to be a decisive factor in their success. Let’s delve into 11 crucial questions related to India that frequently find their way into various competitive exams, offering candidates a glimpse into the knowledge spectrum they need to navigate.

Q.1) What is the rank of India in terms of education?

Answer: 11th place

Q.2) Which is the most important means of irrigation in India?

Answer: Canal

Q.3) What is the total number of states and union territories in India?

Answer: There are 28 states and 8 union territories in the country.

Q.4) In which foreign country do the people of India live the most?

Answer: United States of America

Q5.) Which animal’s tongue contains poison?

Answer: Bear

Q.6) Due to which disease is it not possible for a person to eat potatoes?

Answer: Sugar

Q.7) Which disease is cured by eating Jalebi on an empty stomach?

Answer: Headache

Q.8) In which country was JCB invented?

Answer: Britain

Q.9) Which is the strongest bone in the human body?

Answer: Jawbone

Q.10) Which animal is immune to the effects of even cobra poison?

Answer: Mongoose

Q.11) Which disease is caused by drinking water while standing?

Answer: Joint pain

According to reports, the syllabus of government exams like SSC CGL and UPSC comprises subjects like Mathematics, English, General Awareness, Logical Reasoning etc. The number of questions in SSC CGL Tier 1 has been reduced to 100 with the General Awareness or GK section having 25 questions. For every right answer, the candidate gets 2 marks but faces a negative mark of 0.5 for wrong answers.

The Union Public Service Commission exam comprises two MCQ-based papers that are conducted on a single day. Of them, the paper General Studies Paper 1 consists of 100 questions with 2 marks each involving current affairs and GK.