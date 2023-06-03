Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2023 Schedule Released; Registrations From May 25

The admission process for Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) for 2023 will commence with the release of the admission notice on May 20. Aspiring students can register online and fill out the admission form on the official website 11thadmission.org.in starting from May 25. The application verification process will also begin on the same day. Prior to the official registration, a mock or demo registration phase will be initiated.

It is important to note that the initial phase of registration, starting on May 25, will only require candidates to fill out part 1 of the online form, where they enter their personal details. The second part, which involves selecting preferred colleges in order of preference, will open once the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results are announced.

The FYJC admission process applies to junior colleges affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Students are advised to prioritise colleges located in six areas: Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal areas, and Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik municipal corporations.

Tentatively, the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department will release the list of selected students in July 2023. The allotment list for each round is prepared based on the marks obtained in the 10th Class examination. The general merit list will be displayed in the last week of July 2023, followed by the preparation of the merit list in the first week of August.

The first week of August is set to be a crucial period with significant events for junior college admissions. One of the key highlights is the display of the round’s allocation list on the admission portal, revealing which students have been allotted seats in junior colleges. Alongside this, the students’ round cut-off list will also be released, providing valuable insights into the admission process. Students can expect to receive this information via SMS.

For students who have secured admission to their preferred junior colleges, it is essential to confirm their admission during the first week of August. This step finalizes their enrollment and secures their spot in the chosen college. Additionally, during this time, new student registration and part 1 filling for the upcoming cycle will commence, offering opportunities for students to explore their options for future admissions.

In addition, junior colleges are required to upload the status of admitted students in the first week of August. The vacancy display for regular round II will also take place during this time. It is important to note that the release of the allotment list is expected in August 2023, while the first-come, first-served (FCFS) release date is scheduled for September 2023.