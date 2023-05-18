12 Lucknow University Students Get Placement At Infosys; Know Their Package

The students of Lucknow University are continuously landing attractive job offers from well-known companies in the country. The students have been hired by companies on good salary packages. A placement drive was organised on Tuesday by the Placement Cell of the Faculty of Engineering, Lucknow University, where 12 students got on-campus placement in the top IT Company Infosys.

Vice Chancellor of Lucknow University Prof. Alok Kumar Rai said that they are committed to the development of human resources in this challenging era of globalisation. Efforts are being made continuously by the university to provide good education to the students. Their hard work is taking them to good places. The faces of the students also lit up with happiness after getting a job. The students have given credit for their success to the university’s faculty and the vice-chancellor.

Sharing his happiness with the media, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Prof. AK Singh said that they are proud and happy that once again the students of the university have been selected by the big multinational company of the country and taken the institution’s name to another level. Placement Incharge Dr Himanshu Pandey said that according to the first phase results of Infosys campus placement, 12 students of Lucknow University IMS BBA Yash Singh, Vaishnavi Bhatt, Vidhi Shukla and others have been placed on the post of Business Process Management - Trainee at a package of Rs 2.45 lakh per annum. He said that in the second phase, soon Infosys will release the list of selection of other students.

Recently, Lucknow’s Abdul Kalam Technical University was also in the news for providing their students with lucrative jobs via placement. 12 of the B-tech and MBA students from the institution got selected for the job offer of Rs 4 lakh per annum. Earlier, in charge of the AKTU placement cell, Professor Arunima Verma said that 200 students were placed and got the job at a handsome salary package during the tenure of about.