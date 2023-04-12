CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Education News LIVEUP Board ResultAP Board ResultCBSE Result 2023CGBSE Result 2023
Home » education-career » 12 More Universities to Now Conduct Admissions via CUET PG 2023, Check Full List
1-MIN READ

12 More Universities to Now Conduct Admissions via CUET PG 2023, Check Full List

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 09:37 IST

New Delhi, India

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to 10 (Representative image)

CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to 10 (Representative image)

The online registration for the CUET PG 2023 is currently underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can apply for the entrance test till Wednesday, April 19

As many as 12 more recognised universities have joined the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023. While some universities have removed programmes, others have modified the courses. The online registration for the CUET PG 2023 exam is currently underway at cuet.nta.nic.in. Students can apply for the entrance test till Wednesday, April 19 up to 11:50 pm.

According to the schedule, the CUET PG 2023 will be conducted from June 1 to June 10. The entrance test is held for candidates seeking admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes in state, central, deemed, and private universities across India.

“Please ignore point no-2 of Public Notice issued on 30.03.2023. A typographical error has occurred in the Information Bulletin at Serial Number- 83 to 86 in the Common Courses Bunching list. The question paper code along with the name of the course as visible in the online application form is attached for clarity of applicants,” the NTA notice read.

CUET PG 2023: List of participating universities

As per the official notice, 12 additional universities that have joined the list of participating colleges for CUET PG 2023 are:

-Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir).

RELATED NEWS

-School of Management Services, Varanasi.

-SGT University, Gurugram.

-Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi.

-Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

-Madhav University, Pindwara (Sirohi) Rajasthan.

-Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.

-Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth.

-Bahra University, Shimla Hills.

-Sanchi University of Buddhist Indic-Studies, Sanchi.

-Vinoba Bhave University, Hazaribag.

-ICFAI University Jharkhand, Ranchi.

Also read| NEET UG 2023 Registration Reopens Today, How to Apply

The universities that have removed several courses include, Gujarat Vidyapith, Visva Bharati University, SRM University, as well as the Gyani Inder Singh Institute of Professional Studies which is affiliated with Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun and Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar. On the other hand, the Central University of Tamil Nadu and the University of Delhi has changed their course eligibility. Last month, NTA informed that 15 universities joined the list of participating colleges in CUET PG 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. college admissions
  2. CUET
  3. Education News
first published:April 12, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated:April 12, 2023, 09:37 IST