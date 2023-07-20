13 Gold Medals At NLSIU To UPSC AIR 60 On 1st Attempt, Meet IAS Shraddha Gome

The UPSC civil services examination is not everyone’s cup of tea. It takes years of hard work and dedication to crack this examination. Today, we are going to share a remarkable success story of an IAS officer and a topper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) who is also a gold medalist.

This is the story of IAS Shraddha Gome, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father Ramesh Kumar Gome is a retired SBI officer and her mother Vandana is a homemaker and is the biggest inspiration for Shraddha. She completed her schooling at St. Raphael’s H.S. School in Indore. She was the topper in her matriculation and intermediate exams. After that Shraddha decided to pursue her Higher Education in Law. She appeared for the CLAT examination and became the topper. She got admission to one of the most prestigious law colleges in India, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) in Bangalore.

During her graduation, Shraddha won 13 gold medals, which were given to her at her convocation by the then Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. Shraddha worked as a legal manager with Hindustan Unilever Ltd for some time as part of its prestigious Unilever Future Leaders Program.

After completing her graduation, Shraddha decided to prepare for UPSC and chose her optional subject as law. Shraddha prepared for the examination by staying in Indore. She used to do self-studies by gathering the study material online. For the preparation of her optional subject, she used to read her notes from NLSIU.

She shared in an interview that she used to study for 9-10 hours from the beginning. Shraddha appeared for the UPSC examination in 2021 and managed to clear the Prelims and Mains on her first attempt. After this, she moved to Delhi and started preparing for her interview. Ultimately, tireless hard work and dedication lead to success. Shraddha secured an All India Rank (AIR) 60 in the UPSC examination.

In an interview with the media, she said that she did everything while preparing for the exam and never isolated herself for study. “Even when I was giving UPSC, I watched movies, read my favourite books, played badminton and spent time with my family. Yes, when I sat down to study, I would concentrate fully on it. Then, neither TV nor mobile nor anything else."