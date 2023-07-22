1456 Seats Remained Vacant After NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MoS Health

The question of vacant seats in NEET PG 2021 was raised by Manickam Tagore B., a Member of Parliament representing Virudhunagar in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament today.

Tagore questioned the government whether there were more than 1400 vacant seats from NEET PG 2021. He also asked if the seats had remained vacant even after exhausting all the permissible rounds of counseling. Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare also confirmed that a total of 1456 seats remained vacant after NEET PG 2021 counselling.

“According to the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the MCC of DGHS was directed to conduct 4 rounds online counseling. MCC conducted 05 rounds of counselling for PG seats for the academic year 2021 including a Special Round of counselling. 1456 seats remained vacant. The vacant seats in respect of Deemed Universities were reverted back to respective universities,” Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a statement.

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare conducts medical counselling for 50 per cent All India Quota/ 100 per cent Deemed/ 100 per cent Central Universities and 100 per cent PG DNB seats of Post Graduate courses (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB).

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling timetable for 2023 has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates can view the timetable and apply for counselling on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The preliminary timetable has been published for NEET’s 50 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) and 100 per cent seats in Deemed/Central Universities and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) for PG DNB courses in MD/MS/Diploma/MDS for the academic year 2023.

The registration period for the first list will start on July 27 and finish on August 1 pursuant to the schedule. The option for choice filling or locking facility is scheduled to begin on July 28 and close on August 2. Seat allotment processes will take place from August 3 to August 4. The first seat allotment result will be made public on August 5.