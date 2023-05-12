15 Students From Lucknow's Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Placed; Know Their Package

The students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) landed a lucrative job via placements on Thursday. Many well-known and prestigious companies in the country hired the students of this institute. The companies conducted several rounds of online interviews with these students after which they were selected. The most attractive thing is that the annual salary package of all these students is more than Rs 4 lakh.

The campus placement was organised by Aptech Education Technology on behalf of the Training and Placement Cell of the university under the direction of Vice Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai. Under this campus placement, B.Tech and MBA students from the colleges affiliated with the university participated. After several rounds of written interviews, the selection process was completed, after which the company released the results. As many as 12 students have been selected for the post of Sales Executive on a package of Rs 4.12 lakh per annum. Similarly, other students have also been selected at an annual package of Rs 4 lakh.

Professor Arunima Verma, in charge of AKTU’s Placement Cell, said that during the tenure of two months, about 200 students have been placed and got the job at a handsome salary package. She said that the annual package of all these students was more than five and a half lakh rupees. She further said that the placement cell will soon connect to many other countries’ prestigious companies which will come to AKTU and will provide jobs to the students on even bigger packages.

AKTU is working continuously to give placements to the students. Talented students can achieve their dream of getting a job at lucrative salary packages, while other students are continuously motivated and encouraged so that they could also land their dream jobs.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University is a public university in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This was earlier named Uttar Pradesh Technical University and was established by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in May 2000. There are a variety of courses offered in the university and the most popular program is the B.Tech, which is offered across 41 different specialisations. Aspiring candidates can get admission to this university through CUET UG or via JEE Mains.