CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » 15-year-old Dies by Suicide Days After Scoring 92% Marks in Maharashtra SSC Exam
1-MIN READ

15-year-old Dies by Suicide Days After Scoring 92% Marks in Maharashtra SSC Exam

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 10:40 IST

Maharashtra, India

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, the police said (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, the police said (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The teenager jumped from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area, but the cause of the suicide was not yet known, police said

A 15-year-old boy, who scored 92 per cent marks in Class 10 state board exams, allegedly committed in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Thursday, police said.

The teenager jumped from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area, but the cause of the suicide was not yet known, they said.

The police said the boy had scored 92 per cent marks in his SSC (Class 10) exams of the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced last week.

Residents of the high-rise heard a loud thud sound and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood at around 2 am, they said.

A case of accidental death was registered and further probe was underway, the police added.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sukanya Nandy
Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
Tags:
  1. Maharashtra Board
first published:June 09, 2023, 10:29 IST
last updated:June 09, 2023, 10:40 IST