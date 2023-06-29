16 Students Detained For Ruckus Inside Rajasthan University

Sixteen students were detained on Wednesday for creating a ruckus inside the Rajasthan University here during its syndicate meeting. Police used mild force to disperse the protesting students, a police official said.

According to police, the protesters gathered outside the VC secretariat during the syndicate meeting and accused the university administration of not acting in the interest of students.

Nine members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and seven members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were detained, they said.

The agitating students have been assured that they would be allowed to give their representations after the syndicate meeting is over, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Gyan Chand Yadav said.