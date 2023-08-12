CHANGE LANGUAGE
24 Students of MCD School in Naraina Ill Following Suspected Gas Leak
1-MIN READ

24 Students of MCD School in Naraina Ill Following Suspected Gas Leak

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 11:27 IST

Delhi, India

Nineteen students were rushed to the RML Hospital while the rest nine were sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital. (Representative image)

"We will be probing from our level too as to what caused this incident,” an official close to the event said

Twenty-four students of a municipal school in Delhi’s Naraina area were taken ill on Friday allegedly due to a gas leak incident nearby, officials said. Nineteen students were rushed to the RML Hospital while the rest nine were sent to the Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital, a senior hospital of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi told PTI.

“The students fell sick apparently due to some gas leak incident near the school. All students are fine, they are being attended to by doctors at the two hospitals,” he said. Officials from the civic health department rushed to the two hospitals and also to the school and the education department of the MCD is also on the job, the official added.

“We will be probing from our level too as to what caused this incident,” he said.

