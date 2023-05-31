40 Medical Colleges Derecognised For Failing National Medical Commission Standards

Around 40 medical colleges have lost recognition over the past two months for not following the standards set by the National Medical Commission (NMC). More than 100 colleges in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam, Puducherry, Punjab and West Bengal, may also face similar action, according to a report in PTI. The colleges were derecognised for not complying with the set norms of NMC and had several lapses with CCTV installation, Biometric Attendance and vacant faculty positions, said an official from NMC.

The flaws were discovered following a more than a month-long investigation by the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) of the Commission, which focused on CCTV cameras, problems with Aadhar-linked biometric attendance protocols, and faculty vacancies. According to media reports, Shambhu Sharan Kumar, director of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), wrote a letter to the college deans informing them that the board had decided to withdraw recognition after finding that the college’s response to problems with the biometric attendance and cameras was “not satisfactory."

Among the 40 colleges that lost the recognition, three medical colleges are from Tamil Nadu and one from Puducherry, The Free Press Journal reported. The three Tamil Nadu colleges are Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai, K. A. P. Viswanathan Government Medical College in Trichy, and Government Dharmapuri Medical College and Hospital.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMC & RI) is the institute in Puducherry. One of the medical colleges in Arunachal Pradesh, which is centuries old, also lost recognition as a part of the crackdown by NMC. More than 150 medical colleges are still under inspection and carry a risk of losing recognition by the commission if they fail to comply with the set standards of NMC.

top videos

Government of India statistics shows a significant increase in medical colleges since 2014. According to Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, the number of medical institutions has increased by 69 per cent from 387 in 2014 to 648 today. She made this statement to the Rajya Sabha in February.

Additionally, there has been an 87 per cent growth in MBBS seats from 51,348 in 2014 to 96,077 seats in 2023. It also had a 105% increase in PG seats from 31,185 in 2014 to 64,059 today.