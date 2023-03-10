40 Schools in Ahmedabad Yet to Complete Verification Under RTE

Ahmedabad’s District Education Officer (DEO) has directed 40 schools in the city to get their necessary verification done for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 for the new academic year. The DEO has also asked these schools to complete their verification process before March 10 which is today, according to the Times of India.

The directions come after multiple reminders to complete the verification process were ignored by these schools. The report further suggests that the state education department and the DEO will soon initiate the admission process under the RTE act and only those schools that have been verified will be allowed to admit students for the new academic session.

The school verification process began in January this year. The schools were also directed to complete the process as soon as possible. They were initially asked to complete their verification latest by February 27. However, due to the delay, the deadline was pushed further to accommodate the schools.

Meanwhile, sources say that schools that are yet to be verified under the RTE act include a few very reputed ones that are located in the eastern parts of the city.

Earlier this month, the DEO had written to about 200 primary schools in Ahmedabad to submit details of children admitted under the RTE act. The report had to be submitted as quickly as possible so that the schools can reimburse the amount of the fee.

Under the RTE act/rule, the state government usually gives a maximum grant of Rs 13,500 per child to private schools for admitting them. Schools normally issue the grant in March every year. Furthermore, the schools that charge less than Rs 13,500 as fees are reimbursed the amount of the actual fees.

As per media reports, approximately 70,000 children of economically poor families were given admission under RTE Act, in 2022.

Schools that do not submit the details make it difficult for the education department to calculate the disbursement that needs to be completed by the end of the financial year. The DEO had warned these schools that if they fail to submit the details within the given deadline; they will not be paid the grant.

