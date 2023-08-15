50 CBSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya Teachers Part of Independence Day 2023 Celebration at Red Fort

The Ministry of Education has invited 50 teachers from across the country to attend the 77th Independence Day celebrations as special guests at the Red Fort today, Ausgust 15. The teachers from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country have been selected based on their commitment to shaping and nurturing the youth.

The teachers are participating in a two-day programme on August 14 and 15. On the first day, the teachers will be taken for a tour to India Gate, War Memorial where they will pay respect to the brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. After that, they will go to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi, where they will learn about the contributions and lives of visionary leaders who have moulded the future of the country. The day will come to an end with an interactive discussion with Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State, Education.

According to the education ministry, on August 15, the group of teachers will take part in the Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, where the Prime Minister will hoist the tricolour.

Through this two-day programme, the Department of School Education and Literacy wants to pay tribute to the contribution of teachers, whose unshakable dedication is crucial in fostering the nation’s future. “Their role in fostering knowledge, values and skills in the young generation is invaluable and this gesture seeks to express the nation’s gratitude to them,” a press release said.

India will be celebrating the 77th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

During the latest Mann ki Baat broadcast, the Prime Minister announced the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign for this year. The campaign’s objective is to honour the brave freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country. Additionally, PM Modi also urged citizens to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by posting a selfie with the tricolour on social media pages. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was introduced last year as part of the Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence from British rule.