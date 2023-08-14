50 School Teachers Invited As 'Special Guests' For 77th Independence Day Event at Red Fort

A select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in the field of education have been invited as “special guests” to attend the 77th Independence Day ceremony at the historic Red Fort here. According to the Ministry of Education (MoE), the selected educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan (KV) schools from across the country.

“These special guests will attend the two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15, 2023, and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation’s heritage and progress,” a senior MoE official said. The select group will visit the India Gate, the War Memorial and the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on August 14.

“At Kartavya Path, they will pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the country’s sovereignty. The courage and sacrifice of these heroes will be etched in the memory of the attendees.

“The visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg will provide insights into the life and contributions of visionary leaders who have shaped the nation’s destiny,” the official added.

Afterwards, there will be an interactive session of the invited school teachers with Union Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. “Through this recognition on the occasion of Independence Day Ceremony, the ministry is honouring the contribution of teachers who play a vital role in nurturing the future of the nation with their unwavering commitment,” the official said.

“Their role in fostering knowledge, values and skills in the young generation is invaluable and this gesture seeks to express the nation’s gratitude to them,” he added.