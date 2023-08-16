509 Govt Schools in Haryana Renamed After Martyrs on 77th Independence Day

The Haryana state government took the decision to honour the martyrs of our country by changing the names of 509 government schools on the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day. These schools will bear the names of the martyrs who served as role models for the youths of the nation. Beginning August 15, the names of 509 government schools in Haryana will be legally changed to recognise the state’s valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation. This update became effective at midnight on August 14 in all records and on the Haryana Education Department’s official website.

Furthermore, 21 schools in the Kaithal area alone were renamed after the martyrs. These details were provided by Kaithal DC Jagdish Sharma. He stated that the initiative is commemorating the saga of sacrifices made by these courageous martyrs, and patriots. The task of renaming the remaining schools after freedom fighters is also in progress.

A few of the schools that have had their names changed are – Shaheed Baldev Singh Government Middle School Malikpur, Shaheed Gurdial Singh Government Girls Senior Secondary School Jakhauli Shaheed Mulak Singh Government Middle School Polad, Shaheed Girdhari Lal Government Model Culture School Senior Secondary School Siwan, Shaheed Trilok Singh Government Primary School Ramthali and Shaheed Surendra Singh Government Primary School Kakyor Majra.

A Tiranga Yatra was conducted on August 15, 2023 as part of the “Meri Mati Mera Desh” initiative as a way of paying respect to the martyrs. Signposts have been built in the villages as part of this effort, on which the story of the village’s martyrs is written. The primary goal of these initiatives is to instil a sense of patriotism.

On 15 August of last year, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala paid a visit to the family of martyr Nishant Malik, a resident of the Hansi region’s Dhandheri hamlet who sacrificed his life in J&K. The name of the village school was changed to honour the martyr on the same day.