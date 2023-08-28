637th Rank In UPSC To Court Marriage With IAS, All You Need To Know About IPS P Monika

We all know that the UPSC civil services exam is one of the toughest to crack and those who crack it come into the limelight, and their success stories become an inspiration for the aspirants. The fan following of many IAS and IPS officers is no less than that of any other celebrity. Today, let’s take a look at the journey of an IPS officer, who is known both for her work as well as for her beauty, style and fitness. She also recently made headlines as she got married.

She is none other than Telangana cadre IPS officer P Monika. Apart from being a famous bureaucrat, she is also famous for her beauty and fitness. She appeared for the UPSC exam in 2021 and secured an all-India rank of 637. Before this, she had completed her studies in the medical field with a pharmacology degree.

In a recent media interaction, P Monika shared that her father motivated her to join the civil services. Her mother is a businesswoman who runs a petrol pump. Monika’s mother once shared in an interview that fitness has been a huge passion of hers since she was a child. So, now she also wants to start a fitness chain.

P Monika recently married Raigad’s assistant collector, Yuvraj Marmat. This marriage hit the headlines because this IAS-IPS couple decided to get married in a very simple manner without any fancy parties. As per reports, both of them got married in court. Their wedding was only attended by their family members, officials and close friends.

IAS Yuvraj Marmat is a resident of Gangapur City, Rajasthan. He did civil engineering at IIT BHU Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Currently, he is posted as an assistant collector in the Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. This unique marriage of IPS P Monika and IAS Yuvraj made a lot of headlines in the media.