The Centre informed the Parliament last month that the number of medical colleges has increased by 69 per cent, from 387 before 2014 to 654 as of now. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha shared that the MBBS seats also increased by 94 per cent from 51,348 to 99,763 and the postgraduate (PG) grew 107 per cent. PG seats have increased from 31,185 to 64,559 till now.

The MoS for Health told the house that 96,077 MBBS MBBS seats are available in the country out of which 51,712 are in government medical colleges and 44,365 are in private medical colleges.

On March 7, National testing Agency (NTA) began the registrations of NEET (UG) 2023. Interested candidates can apply at the

official NTA website — neet.nta.nic.in. The result of NEET (PG) 2023 is expected to be out on March 31.

Here is the list of top Indian Medical Colleges that NEET aspirants should know.

Delhi:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

Maulana Azad Medical College

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital

Lady Hardinge Medical College

Jamia Hamdard

University College of Medical Sciences

Uttar Pradesh:

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

Banaras Hindu University

King George Medical University

Aligarh Muslim University

Kanpur Medical College

Jhansi Medical College

Agra Medical

College Prayagraj Medical College

Bihar

Patna Medical College Hospital

Darbhanga Medical College Hospital

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Bhagalpur

Shri Narayan Medical College Institute and Hospital, Mahavir Nagar Bherdari

Katihar Medical College

Mata Gujri Memorial Medical College, Kishanganj

Madhubani Medical College

Shri Krishna Medical College Muzaffarpur

Vardhaman Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences, Nalanda

Rajasthan:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur

Sawai Man Singh Medical College

Haryana:

Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College

Tamil Nadu:

Christian Medical College

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

Institute of Science and Technology

Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research

Annamalai University

Tirunelveli Medical College, Tirunelveli

Chettinad Hospital and Research Institute

Karnataka:

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

John’s Medical College

Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore

JSS Medical College, Mysore

M S Ramaiah Medical College

KS Hegde Medical Academy

Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Shri BM Patil Medical College, Hospital and Research Centers:

