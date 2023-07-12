CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » 730 Students of Ambala Institute Shifted as Floodwater Enters Hostel
1-MIN READ

730 Students of Ambala Institute Shifted as Floodwater Enters Hostel

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 13:20 IST

Ambala, India

Assistance was taken from the Army and the police to evacuate the students (Image: News18)

Assistance was taken from the Army and the police to evacuate the students (Image: News18)

Chaman Vatika Gurukul principal Sonali said the students were shifted on Monday evening after the water level in the hostel reached two or three feet

A total of 730 girl students of a residential school in Haryana’s Ambala City were shifted to Kurukshetra after floodwaters entered their hostel complex following a beach in the Ghaggar river, officials said on Tuesday.

Chaman Vatika Gurukul principal Sonali said the students were shifted on Monday evening after the water level in the hostel reached two or three feet.

She said assistance was taken from the Army and the police to evacuate the students, she said on Tuesday.

The principal said the students have been shifted to an institute in Kurukshetra. They will return as soon as the situation normalises, she added.

Three days of incessant downpour from Saturday has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana where properties worth crores have been damaged and nine lives lost.

Ambala is one of the worst-affected districts.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
