75% Attendance Mandatory To Apply For Vice-Chancellor Posts In Bihar Universities

Bihar Education Department has invited applications for the posts of Vice-Chancellors in different universities. As informed in the guidelines, candidates, who have less than 75% attendance, will not be allowed to appear for writing the exam to fill the vacancies. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s secretariat had issued an advisory to the state universities regarding this rule as well. According to the advisory, exceptions will be taken, only in some of the special cases. Even in these cases, the reasons should be specified, by the candidates as to why their attendance was less than 75%.

Jobs Required in These Universities

The vacancies of vice-chancellors are available at Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, (Darbhanga), and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, (Darbhanga). Vacancies are also available for these positions at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University ( Muzaffarpur). Vacancies are available in the Jai Prakash University, (Chapra) and B. N. Mandal University, (Madhepura). Aryabhatta Knowledge University (Patna) also has openings for the position of Vice-Chancellor.

Last Date for Submitting the Application Form

The last date for submitting the forms regarding these positions is September 13. On the other hand, the advertisement issued by Governor Arlekar notified that the last date is August 27 at 06:00 pm. Barring this confusion between the last dates, other details mentioned in both the advertisements, are the same.

Educational Qualification

1. The candidates who are applying for these vacancies should be distinguished academicians with a minimum of 10 years of experience as a Professor in a University.

2. They can also have a similar experience at an equivalent position in a reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of the same.

3. They should have also demonstrated academic leadership.

Age limit

The candidate’s age should not be more than 67 years on the last date of submission of the application.

Other details

1. Late and incomplete applications will not be considered.

2. The Search Committee can invite the shortlisted applicants for a presentation and a personal interaction as well. No travelling allowance or dearance allowance shall be paid for this.