8 Master's Degrees To Clearing UGC-NET In 7 Subjects, Here’s Teacher Amit Niranjan's Story

Teachers and mentors play a crucial role in defining one’s success. They not only guide us but always share relevant experiences that help us achieve our goals in life. In a country like India, the teaching profession is given quite a lot of importance. But nowadays, people are mostly running after big corporate jobs after completing their education. They shift to different countries to make a career for themselves. But there’s a man in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who has done a master’s in eight subjects, cleared the UGC-NET in seven subjects, is currently doing his second PhD, and has still chosen teaching as his profession.

Amit Kumar Niranjan is a teacher by profession and he believes that teaching is one of the most important career fields currently. In an interview, he said, “Students motivated me the most; their curiosity and consistent questioning about a subject is a never-ending source of motivation for me". Amit, who is 37 years old, has an expertise of more than 12 years in teaching Economics and Commerce.

Amit added that he understood the problem faced by willing students struggling in their studies due to a lack of good guidance. He said that he aims to improve the education system in such a way that this problem is not faced by students. He further added that he wants people to choose teaching by choice, not by chance.

According to reports, Amit has passed the UGC-NET in seven subjects. It was his relentless efforts and hard work that helped him clear the exam. He passed UGC-NET-JRF in Commerce in 2010 and then did UGC-NET in Economics in 2011. His journey didn’t stop there, and in December 2012 he qualified UGC-NET for Management; in December 2015 in Education; in December 2019 in Political Science; and in June 2020 in Sociology.

He has also earned master’s degrees in eight subjects, including Commerce, Economics, Education, Sociology, Political Science, Philosophy, HR and Marketing, and Law.

Currently, he is the first person in India to qualify for the UGC-NET in seven different subjects. He has also registered his name in the Book of Records, the Worldwide Book of Records and the World Book of Records London.