81,000 Students In Maharashtra's Raigad District To Get Free Uniform Under State Policy
1-MIN READ

81,000 Students In Maharashtra's Raigad District To Get Free Uniform Under State Policy

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST

Maharashtra, India

9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform

9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform (Representative Image)

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform. The colour of the uniform is not decided yet

As many as 81,000 students of Zilla Parishad and aided schools in the Raigad district of Maharashtra will get free uniforms under the state policy, as per an official bulletin.

It said the state government has sent Rs 2.43 crore for the proposed standardised uniform.

“81,000 students including 52,403 girls, 15,912 students from ST category, 3,669 from the Scheduled Caste category, and 9,022 students who belong to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category will get the free uniform,” said the bulletin issued by the primary education section of Raigad Zilla Parishad.

The colour of the uniform is not decided yet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST
last updated:June 14, 2023, 16:32 IST