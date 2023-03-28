CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

9,000 Schools Shortlisted by Education Ministry for PM SHRI Scheme

PTI

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 12:05 IST

New Delhi, India

PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14500 schools across the country (Representational image)

The institutions were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which were found eligible to apply for the tag, officials said

The Ministry of Education has shortlisted around 9,000 schools from across the country for its flagship Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI), according to officials. The institutions were selected from over 2.5 lakh government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas, which were found eligible to apply for the tag, they said.

They were assessed on the basis of six broad parameters: curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment; access and infrastructure; human resources – leadership; inclusive practices and gender equity; management, monitoring, and governance, and beneficiary satisfaction, officials said.

“We have shortlisted around 9000 schools. We are very satisfied with them and will be making an announcement regarding the names of the schools very soon,” said a senior MoE official.

PM SHRI school is a new centrally sponsored scheme that aims at developing more than 14500 schools across the country by strengthening select existing schools being managed by all forms of government.

The PM SHRI schools will aim at delivering quality teaching for the cognitive development of students and creating and nurturing holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with key 21st-century skills.

However, seven states are yet to sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Education Ministry to upgrade their schools under the PM-SHRI scheme that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 5 last year.

“The Centre has reached out to authorities in seven states and UTs, mainly Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand, urging them to come forward and adopt the scheme and ensure quality education for all students.

“In a letter to these concerned states and UTs, the Education minister has pointed out that effective implementation of this scheme will enable the depiction of all components of NEP to ensure quality education for our students and enable these PM SHRI schools to represent as exemplary schools for quality education in the country,” the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 28, 2023, 12:03 IST
last updated:March 28, 2023, 12:05 IST