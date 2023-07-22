95% Of Students From BITS Pilani's MBA Business Analytics Programme Placed

The inaugural batch of the two-year full-time residential MBA in Business Analytics programme at BITS Pilani has witnessed an impressive placement rate, with at least 95% of students already securing job offers, even before the academic session has concluded. Notable recruiters like Vodafone-Idea, Barclays, IBM, Volvo Eicher, Mahindra Logistics, Axtria, and Accenture have participated. The highest salary package reached Rs 27 lakh per annum, while the median compensation stood at Rs 16 lakh per annum. Professor Hariom Bansal, the Unit Chief of the Placement Unit at Pilani, highlighted in an interview with a news portal that with the program fees for the two-year study at approximately Rs 11 lakh, the Return on Investment (ROI) stands at an impressive Rs 1.5 lakh. This ROI surpasses many of the top B-Schools in the country, making it an attractive proposition for students. He expressed optimism that this outstanding outcome is from the debut batch, and they can anticipate even better results in the coming years.

The MBA in Business Analytics program follows a structure of three semesters dedicated to theoretical learning, followed by a six-month premier internship program called Practice School at BITS Pilani. This internship offers candidates a practical experience in the corporate world, preparing them for their future jobs in the industry. Arjun Jaideep Bhatnagar, the placement coordinator, mentioned in the same interview that the industry has warmly welcomed the program. The intensive two-year on-campus course, with a batch size of 60 and an average work experience of two years, has yielded positive results. The high compensation offered to the students is evidence of the course’s industry relevance and effectiveness.

It's worth noting that BITS Pilani holds a notable NIRF ranking of 27.

BITS Pilani is a prestigious university located in Pilani, Rajasthan. The university’s main focus is on higher education and research in engineering and sciences. BITS Pilani is among the first six institutes in India to receive the prestigious Institute of Eminence status. As of 2012, the university had an exceptionally low acceptance rate of 1.47%, which speaks to its exclusivity and reputation as one of the most esteemed technical universities globally.