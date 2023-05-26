Appearing for CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam? Here's a Guide to Scoring High Marks

It has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with a mix of excitement and anxiety for both the students and their parents, with the announcement of Class 10 and 12 CBSE results. The day has been full of joy for many and not so heartening for many who have been placed under the compartment. At the outset, it is important to remember not to let this result discourage you from pursuing your future dreams, use it as an opportunity and a chance for you to do better in a particular subject.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts compartment exams for students who passed all subjects except one, which is a second chance for students to clear their failed subject and continue their academic journey without any hindrance. If you are one of the students who have to appear for CBSE compartment exams, then this article will provide you with a perfect guide to ace the exams.

1. Understand the Exam Pattern

Before starting your preparation, it is important to understand the exam pattern of the CBSE compartment exams. The exam pattern is similar to the regular board exams, but the number of subjects is limited to the failed subject only. The exam duration is three hours, and the question paper follows the same pattern as the board paper. The marking scheme and the syllabus are the same as the regular board exams.

2. Make a Study Plan

Since you have already studied the subjects you have been placed under compartment for one year, you must focus on what was a miss, check the weightage and important topics that you had not prepared well, and make a study plan. It will enable you to stay organized and focused on your goals. Create a timetable and take self-tests.

3. Revise the Syllabus

The CBSE compartment exams cover the same syllabus as the regular board exams. Therefore, it is important to revise the syllabus thoroughly. Start by revising the basic concepts and fundamentals of each subject. Then move on to the advanced topics and practice solving the sample papers and the previous year’s question papers. This will help you to understand the exam pattern and the type of questions that are asked in the exam.

4. Practice and Prepare

The key to success in any exam is practice. Practice as many sample papers and previous year’s question papers as possible. This will help you to get familiar with the exam pattern and the type of questions that are asked in the exam.

5. Seek Help from Teachers

If you are facing difficulty in any subject, do not hesitate to seek help from your teachers. They are the best source of information and can guide you in the right direction. You can also join coaching classes or online tutorials to get a better understanding of the subject.

6. Stay Motivated

Staying motivated is important for effective exam preparation. Keep reminding yourself of your goals and the reasons why you want to clear the compartment exam. Stay positive and surround yourself with positive people who can encourage and motivate you and give it your best to clear it in the first attempt itself.

Written by Ms. Sanyogita Sharma, Director, Manav Rachna International Schools