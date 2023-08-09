Aadhaar Card Not Mandatory for School Admission: Odisha Govt

Odisha government Tuesday said that an Aadhaar card is not mandatory or a pre-requisite for the admission of a student in any school in the state.

The state school and mass education department secretary Aswathy S in his letter to all the district education officers said that children must be allowed to take admission to schools with or without an Aadhaar card.

“It was instructed earlier that the admission of students should be hassle-free and smooth and in no case, parents shall face inconvenience during the admission of their children,” the letter said.

After admission, students should be facilitated for obtaining Aadhaar cards by coordinating with various offices of the district, it said.

The secretary asked the district education officers to communicate and inform all headmasters and headmistresses for the smooth admission of students and any deviation will be viewed seriously, the letter added.