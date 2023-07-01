Aadhaar To Become A Part Of Curriculum In Uttar Pradesh Government Schools

In a significant move, children attending state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh will soon have Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identification number, included in their curriculum. Starting from the next academic year, the Department of Basic Education in Uttar Pradesh has agreed in-principle with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Lucknow to introduce a chapter on Aadhaar in school textbooks.

During a recent meeting with UIDAI officials, the Director General of School Education, Vijay Kiran Anand, expressed the need for a formal proposal to incorporate Aadhaar and related information into the curriculum, awaiting government approval. Anand emphasised the importance of children being aware of general information about Aadhaar, including its benefits and applications. As a result, Aadhaar-related details will be included in textbooks, beginning with the upcoming academic year.

Drawing inspiration from Punjab, where a similar practice exists, the Aadhaar chapter will cover various aspects, such as the enrollment procedure, cost, distinguishing characteristics, and authentication. To facilitate learning, the UIDAI has even compiled a document titled “Mera Aadhaar, Meri Pehchaan” (My Aadhaar, My Identity), which includes a dialogue between two students highlighting the necessity and benefits of Aadhaar.

Speaking on the initiative, Lieutenant Colonel Prashant Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General of UIDAI Lucknow, stressed the importance of making children aware of the process of Aadhaar enrollment, particularly as it differs for children compared to adults. By incorporating a dedicated chapter in textbooks, the aim is to familiarize students with Aadhaar, its usage, and features. This knowledge is critical since children frequently benefit from numerous government programmes, such as free uniforms and mid-day lunches, by providing Aadhaar information.

Singh clarified that biometrics, including fingerprints and iris scans, are not captured during Aadhaar enrollment for children under the age of five. Consequently, this biometric data is not included in a child’s Aadhaar database. However, once a child turns five years old, it becomes mandatory to update their biometrics in the Aadhaar system.

To ensure accessibility, the UIDAI team has also proposed the option of printing Aadhaar details on the inside cover pages of school textbooks and notebooks, in case a comprehensive chapter cannot be included. Officials further highlighted that Punjab follows a similar pattern, with the Aadhaar chapter in textbooks covering the enrollment process, cost, salient features, and authentication.