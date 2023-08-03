AAICLAS Recruitment 2023: Apply For 105 Trolley Retriever Posts, Check Registration Process

AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (CLAS) has issued the official notification for recruitment in 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill 105 vacancies at Chennai Airport of AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Limited (AAICLAS). For further details regarding the recruitment, candidates can visit the website aaiclas.aero. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between August 2 and 31. Read on to know about eligibility criteria, the selection process and more.

Vacancy

The AAICLAS Security Screener Recruitment Notification 2023 announces 105 fresh vacancies for the Trolley Retriever posts in Chennai. Let’s take a look at the category-wise vacancy of the posts.

Name of the Category

No. of Posts

1

General

44

2

OBC

28

3

SC

15

4

ST

07

5

EWS

11

TOTAL

105

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the post based on the given criteria.

Physical Efficiency Test

Interview

Important Dates

Opening date for online Application: August 2

Last date for online Application: August 31

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Candidates should have cleared the class 10th board exam.

Age Limit

The eligible candidates should be aged between 18 and 27 years, calculated as of August 1.

As per government rules, certain categories are eligible for age relaxation:

SC/ST candidates can avail of a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

OBC (NCL) candidates can avail a relaxation of 3 years in the upper age limit.

Application Fees

The authorities have set the application fee at Rs 250. SC/ST/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Those candidates who apply without taking the written test will be selected based on their performance in the physical efficiency test.

Salary

The appointed candidates for these positions will be stationed in Chennai, and they will receive a monthly salary of Rs 21,300. For comprehensive information, candidates can visit the website https://aaiclas-ecom.org/live/Career.aspx.

How To Apply?

Visit the official website of AAICLAS: www.aaiclas.aero. Click on the ‘career’ section and select ‘Trolley Retriever,’ then hit on the ‘apply online’ option. Register using your registration number, name and date of birth. Fill in the application form accurately and verify all details before submitting. Upload the required documents as stated. Make sure to submit the application before August 31 and pay the application fee as required. Remember to take a printout of the final application for your records.