Aakash Chaudhary Tops Class 12 Rajasthan Board Science Stream With 99%

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of the Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on May 18. Aakash Chaudhary from Sikar district has become the topper in the science stream with 99% marks. According to reports, Aakash belongs to Nimera village of Khandela Tehsil and completed his schooling at Navjeevan Science School.

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Aakash said that he has achieved this result by studying regularly. His father Girdhari Lal Guralya works in Dainik Bhaskar and his mother Manju Devi is a housewife. He also has a younger sister Komal who is currently pursuing her schooling in Class 10.

Aakash also talked about his achievement in an interview with the news channel KDH Rajasthan. He said that he was weak in Hindi and started working on it. He was not sure about becoming the topper in Rajasthan from the science stream, but he was expecting to score around 98-99% marks.

On being asked about the strategy regarding exam preparation, Aakash said that he aimed to top the Class 12 board exams while he was in Class 10. He used to get up at 4 am to start his studies. He also focused a lot on the test papers and pre-board examinations, which helped him a lot to focus on his strengths and weaknesses in his studies.

Students who want to check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 Science results can visit the official websites- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. On the Homepage of the wesbite, they should click on the option of Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2023. They can check the result after filling in all the necessary details. They should also download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future use.

Students who have failed in one or two subjects can appear for the compartment examinations. Those who couldn’t pass in more than three subjects have been marked as failed. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking of exam papers and the results after re-evaluation will be considered final.