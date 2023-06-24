AAT 2023 Result To Be Declared Today At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Steps To Download

The results of the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023 is expected to be announced today, June 24. Clearing the AAT exam is a must for those who want to enrol in Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at IITs. The BArch course is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur.

The AAT 2023 scores will be available on the official website jeeadv.ac.in from 5 pm. Candidates need to enter their JEE Advanced 2023 registration number, date of birth and mobile number on the login window to download the results. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, which conducted the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2023, will announce the results

The AAT exam was conducted on June 21, this year, in pen and paper mode from 3 am to 12 pm. The online application process for AAT 2023 began on June 18 and ended on June 19. After the declaration of the AAT result, students who qualify the test can fill out their AAT-specific choices starting from June 24. Also, the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE (Advanced) will select the cut-off marks for passing AAT.

Candidates who secure scores above the cut-off marks will be declared passed. It is to be noted that there is no separate ranking in the AAT. Also, the allotment of seats will be based only on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2023. The final seat allotment process will be done via Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling.

The JoSAA counselling will be held in six rounds or stages during which students will have to confirm their seat by opting for freeze, float and slide option.

AAT 2023 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to IIT Guwahati’s official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘AAT result 2023’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The AAT 2023 result will appear on the screen. View and download your scorecard.

The scorecard of the AAT will mention details such as name of the candidate, registration number, category and qualifying status of the candidate. Those who are seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) courses at IITs appear for the AAT exam. The BArch course will only be offered only to those students who successfully pass in the exam. This special programme is available at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur only.

For more updates, keep checking the main site of IIT Guwahati.