Abhishek Kumar Of NIT Patna Got A Rs 1.8-crore Job Offer From Amazon

Abhishek Kumar, an NIT Patna student, made history in 2022 when he accepted a Rs 1.8 crore job offer from Amazon, the largest ever package received by an NIT student. The package of Rs 1.8 crore made headlines, as it is not often offered to even IIT and IIM students.

Abhishek Kumar is originally from Bihar’s Jhajha and studied Computer Science. On April 21, 2022, Abhishek Kumar received confirmation from Amazon of his selection. In December 2021, he took the coding test and on April 13, 2022, he went through three rounds of one-hour interviews. According to reports, Abhishek was interviewed by experts from Germany and Ireland, and he impressed them with his blockchain concept.

Abhishek Kumar’s LinkedIn profile reads, “I am a software engineer with around 1 year of experience. Experienced in Java, C++, Spring boot, Javascript, Linux and various databases. I have in-depth knowledge of networking, Backend & Database engineering. I am always looking for new challenges in the domain of software development."

Abhishek’s father Indradev Yadav is an advocate in Jamui Civil Court and his mother, Manju Devi is a housemaker. Abhishek has one elder brother and he is also preparing for competitive exams after graduation. Abhishek and his family live in a rented house near Gandhi Chowk in Jhajha.

Abhishek attended Jhajha City School for Classes 1 to 10 and Patna High School for Classes 11-12. In 2018, he was admitted to Patna NIT. While studying engineering, Abhishek, enrolled in the Computer Science stream and developed an interest in coding.

Prior to Abhishek Kumar, Aditi Tiwari of NIT Patna received the biggest package from Facebook, totalling Rs 1.6 crore. Aditi Tiwari was an Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student who was hired as a frontend engineer at Facebook. Her father works for Tata Steel, and her mother is a public school teacher.