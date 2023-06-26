ABVP Calls For Telangana School Bandh Today, Here's Why

The students’ branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has called for a Telangana School Bandh today, June 26. Private schools in Telangana are expected to stay closed today, although there have been no government directives to close schools throughout the state.

There are reports that the “School Bandh" will solely impact private schools, with government schools remaining open. As a result, students and parents are encouraged to contact their respective educational institutions for further detail.

In a tweet, ABVP State Secretary Chintakayala Jhansi stated that the ABVP organised a dharna in front of the Karimnagar DEO office and then turned in a petition requesting action against the private corporate schools.

The ABVP school bandh has been organised to draw attention to persistent problems in Telangana’s schools such as inadequate facilities.

The ABVP leaders have also highlighted the unfilled positions, and they have requested recruitment for DSC and MEO positions. According to media sources, ABVP state leaders additionally propose that teachers be hired to fill all of the vacant positions in the schools of the state. On Saturday, a demonstration was staged in front of the Collectorate office.

According to ABVP officials, neither public nor private schools are functioning for the benefit of children and parents. They have also called for action to be taken against the exploitation of parents and students in the name of textbooks that are being sold at exorbitant costs, as reported by a regional paper.

The ABVP had earlier this week announced a state-wide educational institutional strike in the state of Kerala on June 23 in protest against a police lathi-charge on an ABVP march. The ABVP arranged the march in order to demand that former SFI leader K Vidya be arrested for allegedly fabricating an experience certificate. The march on June 16 became violent as some ABVP supporters attempted to breach the police cordon in front of the Secretariat’s north entrance.