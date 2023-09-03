ADA Recruitment 2023: Walk-in-interview for 100 Project Assistant Posts Begins Tomorrow

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has invited online applications from qualified Indian nationals for the position of project assistant-1. Interested candidates who wish to participate in the walk-in interview can access the official website of the Aeronautical Development Agency at ada.gov.in to apply.

It’s important to note that the walk-in interviews will take place on September 4, 7, 11, and 14. As per the official notification, candidates meeting the educational qualifications and departmental requirements are eligible to attend the walk-in interview or written test with a completed application and supporting documents.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

It is to be noted that the ADA recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 100 vacancies in the department. Among the offered seats, 23 vacancies are for mechanical, production engineering, metallurgical, material science, and engineering, while 2 vacancies are for aeronautical, and aerospace engineering, 2 vacancies are for civil engineering, 25 seats are reserved for computer science/ info tech/info science posts and 48 vacancies are for electronics/electronics and communication/telecommunication / electrical and electronics/electronics and instrumentation.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess BE, BTech in first class from a recognised university. In addition to that, he/she must have a valid GATE score or BE, BTech plus ME, MTech both in first class from a recognised university or BE, BTech in first class from a recognised university plus two years post-qualification experience in the relevant field/subject.

Age limit: To be eligible for the post, the maximum age of the candidates must be 28 years. However, as per rules, age relaxation is allowed for candidates belonging to Other Backward Class, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe.

ADA Recruitment 2023: Interview Details

Venue: Candidates who will be shortlisted for the Walk-In Interview round will have to attend the interview on the specified dates as mentioned at, ADA Campus-2, Suranjandas Road, New Thippasandra Post, Bengaluru-560 075.

Reporting Time: Aspirants may report to the venue on the specified dates, as applicable to their subject between 8:30 to 11 AM for registration and document verification. If a candidate fails to do so, then he/she will be allowed to register after 11 am.