Delhi University Spot Round Admissions For UG Courses Begin, Steps to Apply

Delhi University has started the round one for spot admissions. Today at 5 PM, candidates on the official website can check the vacant seats and apply accordingly. Incase less seats are available in the Delhi University spot round, candidates have to look for other options in order to avoid wastage of a year. Interested candidates for Delhi University spot round can check vacant seats from admission.uod.ac.in.

Delhi University Spot Round Admission: Steps To Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2- Under announcements section in the homepage, candidates can look for the link that mentions vacant seats for Delhi University spot round one admissions.

Step 3- Select the link once you find.

Step 4- The pdf will automatically get downloaded on your device.

Step 5- Candidates are advised to thoroughly check the Delhi University spot round file and look for all the colleges and courses with their vacant seats.

For a safer side, candidates can also look for other options to get their favorable course. Delhi University has already given admission to 65,532 students till third round in UG courses. Candidates will have time till tomorrow to apply for the Delhi University spot round one admissions. No extra chance will be given after the deadline is completed for the Delhi University spot round.

On September 1 at 5 PM, Delhi University will release the acquired seats for spot round admission. Candidates applied for the admission in Delhi University spot round will have time till September 3 to accept the seat. For fee payment option, applicants have to complete the procedure till September 5 at 4:49 PM. Incase, a student is failed to complete the process, they might not get a confirmed seat in the college they opted for.

Meanwhile, the recent Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 3 saw the allotment of seats to approximately 24,178 students. Out of the students who were allotted seats, a total of 17,284 of them confirmed their allocated positions. Following the verification of applications, colleges proceeded to admit 12,750 applicants. According to the designated schedule, Delhi University has already commenced classes for the 2023-24 batch on August 16. The university offers approximately 70,000 seats across a diverse array of undergraduate programmes.