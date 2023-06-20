Adopting CBSE Syllabus in All Puducherry Schools Would Bring About a 'revolution in Education': L-G Tamilisai

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said the introduction of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) system of education will bring about a ”revolution in education” in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a Government Higher Secondary school here to ascertain the infrastructure and other requirements for students, she said the pupils had apprised her of the facilities they needed to pursue their education.

She said the government had drawn up plans to bring all schools in Puducherry under CBSE pattern of education as ”this system would bring about a revolution in education”. Stating that the decline in pass percentage in the recently published public exam results had caused concern and steps should be taken to rectify this, Soundararajan mentioned that vacant teachers posts would be filled soon and the facilities including laboratories in schools would be established without room for complaints.

The L-G said students clearing their exams from government schools and intending to do professional courses should be granted a special quota in their undergraduate studies. ”Tamil would be offered without any hiccups once CBSE pattern of syllabus gets introduced in Puducherry,” Soundararajan, who is also the Governor of Telangana, said.

At present, the schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are following the curriculum prescribed by the State Board.

The L-G reviewed the situation prevailing in government schools and appreciated the representations students, particularly girls, had made to her during her visit.

She also directed officers to ensure that buildings were available to schools as lack of infrastructure would be a major handicap for their pursuit of good education.

Director of School Education P Priyadharshini, Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami and officials of PWD and Directorate of School Education accompanied the L-G during her visit to a couple of schools in the UT.