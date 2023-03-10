The innumerable cases of rampant cheating and impersonation in Bihar’s matriculation and class 12 board exams have often made the news. The state’s pathetic education system came to the spotlight majorly in 2016, when Class 12 humanities topper Ruby Rai failed to answer even simple questions from her subject. She had aced in political science but said that the subject was about cooking during a sting operation by Aaj Tak. Similarly, class 12 science topper Saurabh Shreshtha was caught giving ludicrous answers to very basic questions about his subjects. Due to these operations, many questions were raised about the loopholes in Bihar’s education system. To avoid these problems from then onwards, many stringent measures have been formulated.

As stated in reports, the handwriting of Bihar Board toppers is verified by experts. After experts have carefully authenticated their writing, they are interviewed by 13-14 examiners. Toppers from all the streams are asked good 30-40 questions to confirm that they have not cleared the examinations by unfair means. Not only this, they are asked to introduce themselves in English as well. Only after going through this process, the Bihar Board declares them as toppers.

Examiners hope not to have a repeat of the cases of Ruby and Saurabh in the board results this year. The BSEB (Bihar School Examination Board) class 12 board result 2023 for over 13 lakh candidates is expected to be declared by March 16. No official date for the Bihar Board class 10 result has been declared yet. They can download the answer keys available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The online window to raise objections will close today after 17:00 PM. For raising objections, the candidates need to log on to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Then they need to search for the link which says, “Register Objection Matric Exam 2023." Students will then be directed to a new page where they have to enter their login credentials and answer keys will be displayed. They need to download it and take a printout as well for future reference.

