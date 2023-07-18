After Scoring 100 Percentile in CUET, Muskan Nayyar Aims to Continue Her Family Legacy by Joining DU's SRCC

Hailing from a middle-class family, Muskan Nayyar from Delhi achieved the perfect score in the CUET UG 2023, the results of which were released on July 15. She scored 100 percentile in economics, English, and business studies. The 18-year-old now hopes to continue the legacy of her family by joining Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce. Her father and grandfather both being alumni of SRCC. Muskan, who aims to become a Chartered Accountant in the future, has kept DU’s Hindu College and Hansraj College as her second and third preferences.

Opting for commerce in class 12th, Muskan scored 96 per cent in the CBSE board 12th examination. With an aim to study B.Com at SRCC, Muskan scored 95 per cent in her Math exam in the college entrance exam. “Naturally I was anxious before the exam but regular studies and mock test series played a crucial role in preparing me for the examination," said Muskan, who also took coaching from Career Launcher.

“My main focus was on NCERT because all questions were based on the book but apart from NCERT, I did a lot of question practices and test series," said Muskan in an exclusive interview with News18.com. Making NCERT and coaching materials her bedrock for the CUET UG exam, she bore the fruits of her hard work. When asked how she prepared for the English language, Muskan informed that she improved her vocabulary, idioms, phrases, solving comprehension, and grammar skills. Muskan made sure to revise all her readings, notes, and materials every weekend.

Muskan credited her parents for supporting her and ensuring that she never gives up. Further, Muskan shares that her parents helped to keep the atmosphere light so that she does not get overwhelmed by the pressure of the CUET UG examination. Her father is currently working as CFO in Care India while her mother is a teacher in a private school. Besides this, Muskan is the youngest child of her family with her sister pursuing MBBS from another DU’s prestigious college, University College of Medical Sciences.