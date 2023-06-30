After UP, Madhya Pradesh Includes Veer Savarkar's Biography In School Syllabus

After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Education Department has also included Veer Savarkar’s biography in school syllabus. The department has made the biography as a part of compulsory school syllabus to be taught by the teachers. While announcing the decision, Madhya Pradesh school Education Minister Inder Singh Parma criticised the previous governments for not including ‘true revolutionaries of India’ in country’s syllabus.

As reported by news agency, ANI, other than Veer Savarkar, revolutionaries like Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and others will also be included in the Madhya Pradesh curriculum. Sharing his views Education Minister Indra Singh Parma said that Veer Savarkar is one of the revolutionaries who has served two prison terms in lifetime. He added that Veer Savarkar was the first person to refer to the 1857 movement as the “freedom struggle," as opposed to the term “Ghadar," which was more often used at the time. The Education Minister said “He thereby made a priceless contribution to India’s independence, and for that reason, society need to recognise him. But regrettably, the great Indian revolutionaries were not given a place in history. Invaders from abroad were praised in literature."

Further the minister continued and said that the National Education Policy 2020 is working on India- centric education model. “Those who work for the benefit of the country will become heroes of the country and students will get to know about these personalities through their curriculum" said Pamar. Thus the recent revision of the books will add new personalities in the state syllabus said the minister. However, Minister Pamar’s comments have not gone down well with other political parties.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Arif Masood commented that its unfortunate that the party wants to include Savarkar in the syllabus. The MLA further said that he (Veer Savarkar) apologised to the British and said including him (Savarkar) in the syllabus is an insult to other freedom fighters of the country.