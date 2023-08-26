Agniveer Recruitment Rally 2023 Postponed at Kotdwar Due to Heavy Rains

In light of the prevailing harsh weather conditions and heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the Indian Army has decided to postpone the Agniveer Recruitment Rally that was originally planned to be held in Kotdwar. This announcement came from Army Public Relations Officer Lt. Colonel Manish Srivastava.

The Agniveer Recruitment Rally was initially scheduled to take place from September 1, 2023, to September 10, 2023. The applications begun from February 17, 2023 for the Agniveer Rally 2023, and closed on March 15, 2023. Candidates have already taken part in the Agniveer CEE Exam from April 17, 2023, onward.

The collector said that arrangements for essential facilities such as food, drinking water, transportation, and medical assistance for all aspiring candidates were already made. The revised dates for the Agniveer recruitment rally in Kotdwar have been announced and will take place from November 26 to December 1, 2023.

A notice posted on the official website reads, “Agniveer recruitment rally, Kotdwar 01-06 Sep 2023: Agniveer recruitment rally at VC Gabbar Singh Camp, Kotdwar (01-10 Sep 2023) has been postponed due to prevailing inclement weather conditions. Fresh dates: 26 Nov to 01 December 2023."

Candidates who had previously registered for the recruitment rally are advised to wait for the issuance of new admit cards, which will be provided by ARO, Lansdowne, responsible for the recruitment process. Additionally, an official helpline (Mobile Number: 7456874057) has been established by the Army Recruiting Office, Lansdowne to address any inquiries and provide further assistance to candidates.

The Agniveer recruitment rally aims to cater to candidates from 13 districts, namely Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nellore, and Sri Sathya Sai. The recruitment drive encompasses various categories, including Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (for both 10th and 8th pass candidates), and Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical.

Successful candidates who are enlisted as Agniveers will be subject to the Army Act of 1950, obliging them to serve as per the Army’s directives, be it on land, sea, or air. The selected candidates will be enrolled under the Army Act 1950, committing to a service period of four (04) years, including the training duration.