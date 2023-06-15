Agricultural Scientific Selection Board Recruitment 2023: All You Need to Know

The Agricultural Scientific Selection Board (ASRB), a division of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, has recently released the notification for the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Exam 2023. The examination will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper (offline) mode and is scheduled to take place in October or November at 19 different centres across the country. The ARS Exam 2023 will commence on July 5 and conclude on July 26.

ASRB held a recruitment campaign to fill 260 positions through the Agricultural Research Service Examination 2023. Interested candidates are required to apply online for the position of scientist via the official website at https://www.asrb.org.in/.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates are advised to carefully review the eligibility requirements before applying for the ASRB Recruitment 2023. Any failure to meet the specified criteria may result in the application being considered invalid. The eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, are outlined below.

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the Agricultural Scientist recruitment conducted by the Agricultural Scientist Selection Board (ASRB), candidates must hold a Ph.D. degree in the relevant field. The completion of the Ph.D. degree is mandatory and should be completed before September 30.

Age Limit

Applicants should be at least 21 years old but not exceed 35 years of age as of January 1, 2023.

Application Fees

For UR/ OBC/ EWS – INR 800/-

For PwBD/SC/ ST/ Women – Exempted from payment

Salary

The salary structure for Scientists in the Agricultural Research Service is classified under the Revised Pay Level-10, with a range of INR 57,700 to INR 1,82,400. This corresponds to Pay Band-2, which falls within the range of INR 15,600 to INR 39,100.

Selection Process

As part of the ASRB Recruitment 2023, selected candidates will need to undergo certain stages in the recruitment process which are as follows:

Written Exam

Personal Interview

Number Of Attempts Allowed

ARS Examination imposes limitations on the number of attempts for candidates belonging to the General and EWS categories, allowing a maximum of 6 tries. However, candidates from the PwBD and OBC categories have the privilege of appearing in the exam up to 9 times. In contrast, SC and ST candidates have unrestricted opportunities to participate in the examination.

How To Apply

Go to the official website at www.asrb.org.in

Locate the Quick Links section on the homepage

Then visit the examination portal to click on ASRB ARS Recruitment 2023.

Now, candidates must click on the register option

Following this candidate will be redirected to a new page featuring a registration form

Fill in the required details

Now, upload the necessary documents and complete the application form

Make payment

Lastly, submit the form before the deadline