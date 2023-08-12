Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board 2023 Announces Vacancies, Registration Begins August 18

The Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has recently issued an official notification, inviting applications for a total of 368 vacancies for the positions of Principal Scientist and Senior Scientist within the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). This presents a significant opportunity for individuals aspiring to contribute to the field of agricultural research. The application process is currently open and will conclude on September 8th.

Under the ASRB recruitment drive for 2023, there are a total of 368 vacancies, comprising 80 openings for the role of Principal Scientist and 288 vacancies for Senior Scientist positions. These positions are spread across various locations, providing candidates with diverse opportunities within the ICAR.

For those considering applying, it’s important to note the age limits. Candidates applying for the position of Principal Scientist should not exceed 52 years of age as of September 8th, while the maximum age for those interested in the Senior Scientist role is 47 years. It’s noteworthy that there is no age limit for candidates who are already employees of the ICAR.

The educational qualification criteria mandate that applicants hold a PhD degree in the relevant subject, completed before September 8, 2023.

A nominal application fee of Rs 1500 is required for filling out the application form. However, candidates belonging to categories such as SC, ST, PwD, and women are exempt from this fee, encouraging a wider spectrum of applicants.

Mark these important dates in your calendar: The application process commenced on August 18th and will conclude on September 8th. The specific date for the examination is yet to be announced.

The selection process for these positions entails a written examination, followed by a personal interview round for those who successfully qualify.

In terms of remuneration, the salary structure varies between the two roles. The Principal Scientist position offers a pay level of 14, ranging from Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. On the other hand, the Senior Scientist role comes with a pay level of 13-A, spanning from Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100.

To apply, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of ASRB: https://www.asrb.org.in/

Click on the “Recruitment" section on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the ASRB 2023 examination portal.

Access the registration page and provide all necessary details.

Upload the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Proceed to pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Don’t forget to take a printout of the completed form for your records.

