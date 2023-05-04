Ahead Of NEET UG 2023, Over 7,000 Aspirants Sign Petition To Postpone Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam on Sunday, May 7. With only three days left for the exam, several undergraduate medical aspirants from across the country are still demanding the postponement of the entrance test. A group of NEET aspirants also started a petition on Change.org seeking the postponement of the medical exam. In the petition, students expressed their concern over the lack of time to prepare for the NEET UG. More than 7,000 candidates have reportedly signed this petition.

“We understand that the government is trying to bring back the pre-pandemic academic schedule but postponing NEET to just 15 days will not do any harm in our opinion,” reads the petition. Further in the petition, the medical aspirants have explained a few reasons why the concerned authorities must consider deferring the exam.

The plea mentioned reasons for the medical exam clashing with other board exams. The Jammu Board conducted the geography exam on May 3, Punjab Board is currently holding practical exams, NIOS Board will conduct exams on May 6 and May 8. With too many exams being close to NEET UG 2023 exam, students are requesting a minimum of 15 days to prepare for the test.

Apart from the clashes with the other exams, aspirants feel that NTA should have released the city intimation slip much earlier so that they could have made arrangements for their travel. Students who are currently appearing for the board exam will not have much time to prepare for the medical test or even make travel plans properly. These disturbances are surely going to hinder students’ preparation this year, medical aspirants expressed.

A few candidates are planning to approach the Bombay High Court regarding this matter. For several weeks, NEET UG 2023 medical aspirants have been running social media campaigns, urging the Centre to postpone the exam. Students are also using hashtags on social media including #postponeNEETUG2023 and #NEETUG2023POSTPONE to raise their demands.

On the other hand, NTA has refused to postpone the entrance test asserting that deferring the medical exam date will disturb the academic cycle. So, as per the schedule, the exam will take place on May 7 from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

