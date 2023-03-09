Ahmednagar School Principal, 2 Teachers Among 5 Held Over Class 12 Paper Leak

Mumbai Police have arrested five people in connection with the mathematic paper leak of the Maharashtra board’s Class 12 exams. The arrested accused include a school principal and two teachers, according to The Indian Express. The mathematics papers of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams got leaked last week. The paper was shared on social media half an hour before the exam began.

The class 12 Mathematics paper was held on March 3. The Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police began investigating the matter after a local student received the mathematics question paper before the exam, following which a case was registered in Dadar, Mumbai, the report added.

According to the police, a woman teacher at a school in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, was found to be behind the paper leak. She was among those responsible for collecting the question papers from the exam centre and taking them to the school.

Before reaching the school with the question papers, the teacher, along with a driver, opened the packet and clicked pictures of the questions. The woman then sent the photos to some school officials and also to her younger sister, who sold the leaked paper at Rs 10,000 per piece to others, the police added.

After the leak came to light, the police began a probe and have now arrested five people from the Matoshri Bhagubai Bambare College in Ahmednagar. The accused have been identified as teachers Sachin Mahunur, Kiran Dighe, and Archana Bambare, and principal Bhausaheb Amrute. The driver named Vaibhav Taste has also been held. The police are currently scanning the WhatsApp chats and the Call Detail Record (CDR) of the five accused, reported The Times of India.

The arrests came after the police questioned two students. One of the students was caught with a mobile phone having the leaked mathematics question paper in it. The student told the police that he got the paper from his cousin in Ahmednagar. Police inspector Shyam Nair said the police then tracked the college from where the question paper was leaked and arrested those involved in the malpractice. The accused are being brought to Mumbai and will be produced before a court today, March 9.

