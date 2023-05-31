AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2023 Soon, Education Minister Cautions Against Fake News

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to declare the Higher Secondary (HS) or Class 12th result soon. According to reports, the Assam 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce stream is expected to be released in the first week of June. However, the Assam board has not confirmed or issued any official notification regarding the announcement of the date and time of the HS result yet.

A few days ago, the minister shared a tweet informing that students should not fall prey to false news about the announcement of the Higher Secondary results. He further advised students not to believe in any fake information, but rather keep visiting the official website of the Assam board for all the latest updates.

There are false news in circulation about HS results. Please keep following https://t.co/3xwu8dGqKQ— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) May 25, 2023

As per reports, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu intends to announce the date and time of the Class 12 result on the same day as the result declaration. This approach follows the pattern adopted during the announcement of the Assam 10th Result this year. In that case, the date and time of the Class 10 result were disclosed two hours prior to the SSC result declaration, ensuring timely information for students and stakeholders.

Assam Class 12 Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to AHSEC’s official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Assam HS result 2023’ link on the home page.

Step 3: To retrieve the result, enter your roll number in the space provided.

Step 4: The Assam Higher Secondary or Class 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result carefully and download it for future reference.

top videos

The Assam Class 12th result will also be available on other websites - assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, approximately 2 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 examination. The Assam 12th exam took place in two shifts, spanning from February 20 to March 20. The morning session commenced at 9 am and concluded at 12 pm, while the evening session was held from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.