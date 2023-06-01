AHSEC Assam Class 11 Admissions Begin at DARPAN Portal, Steps to Apply

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has started the registration process for the higher secondary first-year or class 11 admission 2023. Students seeking admission for Assam HS first-year can apply through ‘DARPAN’ portal at darpan.ahseconline.in. AHSEC released a notification for inviting applications from eligible candidates on May 25. As per the official notice, the registration process for the Assam HS first year started on May 29 and will conclude on June 9.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared a tweet on May 31 informing students to apply through the DARPAN portal. “Students seeking admission into the 1st year of Higher Secondary (HS) courses must apply to respective colleges & institutions through the DARPAN portal,” reads the minister’s tweet.

Students who cleared the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 board exam this year can enrol themselves for the HS first-year courses for the academic session 2023–24. Candidates will be given admission to intermediate programmes of arts, science and commerce streams in several schools and colleges across Assam.

Assam Class 11 Admission: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1 - Go to the DARPAN portal at https://darpan.ahseconline.in/

Step 2 - Click the link saying ‘Student Admission’ on the homepage.

Step 3 - Students have to register themselves if they are visiting the website for the first time.

Step 4 - Those who have already registered, key in your login details like Date of Birth, Mobile Number and 4-Digit Pin.

Step 5 - On the new window, the application form will open. Then fill out all the details as instructed.

Step - Submit the application form as asked.

Step 6 - Download a copy of the form and keep a printout of it for future reference.

Assam Class 11 Admission 2023 Schedule

Submission of online applications: May 29 to June 9

Preparation of selection list/waiting list by the institution: June 10 to June 12

Publication of provisional selection list/waiting list: June 12

Acceptance of admission by students: June 13 to June 15

top videos

Confirmation of admission by institutions: June 16 to June 17.

The Assam Higher Secondary first-year admission process (offline) will commence in the first week of August. It will be open to candidates who have successfully completed their application process via the DARPAN portal. Soon after the applications are confirmed, the respective institutions will release the selection and waiting list of candidates.