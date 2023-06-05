AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 Likely Today: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The results for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12th 2023 are likely to be announced today. Once declared, students can access their results for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The examinations for the Assam Board were successfully conducted from February 20 to March 20, with a total of 3,42,689 students from across the state appearing for the exams. Among the participants, 2,72,529 students were from the Arts stream, 47,485 were from the Science stream, and 20,907 were from the Commerce stream.

To check your Class 12th results online, once declared, follow the steps outlined below.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How To Check

STEP 1: Go to the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic, or simply click on the provided link.

STEP 2: On the Homepage, locate the link labelled “Assam HS Result 2023".

STEP 3: Fill in the required information in the designated fields, including the roll number and captcha. Then, click on the Submit button.

STEP 4: The AHSEC HS 2nd Year Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Verify your results and consider printing a copy for future reference.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How To Check via SMS

The Assam HS Result 2023 can be accessed through SMS, eliminating the need for internet or Wi-Fi connectivity. Students must follow these steps to know the results:

STEP 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile device.

STEP 2: Compose a message using the following format: ASSAM12.

STEP 3: Send the SMS to the number 56263.

STEP 4: You will receive the AHSEC HS 2nd Year Result 2023 as a text message on the same number.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How To Check via Upolobdha

Students can access their AHSEC HS 2nd Year Result 2023 using an application called Upolobdha. Here are the steps to follow in order to check your result through the app:

STEP 1: Open the Play Store app on your Android mobile device.

STEP 2: Search for the ‘Upolobdha’ app and download it to check your Assam Board HS result 2023.

STEP 3: Open the app and provide your roll code, roll number, and captcha.

STEP 4: Tap on ‘Get Result’ to view your Assam HS Result 2023.

STEP 5: Take a screenshot of it for future use.

Assam Board HS Result 2023: How To Check via DigiLocker

STEP 1: Visit the play store and download the Digilocker app.

STEP 2: Once you install it, you will receive an SMS with the Digilocker app’s login information.

STEP 3: Enter this information right away to log in

STEP 4: Select the Assam board 12th result link

STEP 5: Your results will appear online.

The online AHSEC HS 2nd Year Result 2023 will include the students’ marks and grades, along with their personal information. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. To ensure there is no error, students need to take a printout of their results and check that it is error-free. The basic things to check in scorecard include personal details, spellings, totaling and percentage calculation, and pass/ fail status.